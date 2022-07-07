Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo quarterly output drops on Russia conflict

Ferrexpo Plc posted on Thursday a 27% drop in its iron ore pellets production in the second quarter, as the Ukraine-focussed miner faced operational and logistical snags following Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

The Swiss-based company, which is in advanced talks with a couple of logistics providers to resume access to sea-borne markets in Europe, said the total iron pellets production fell to 2.1 million tonnes in the three-month period ended June 30, from 2.8 million tonnes a year earlier.

