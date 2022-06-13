Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo cuts output amid Russia conflict

Adds details from the statement

June 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo Plc FXPO.L said on Monday it was lowering its iron ore production after a transport route in the southwest of the country was damaged due to the ongoing conflict in the country, impacting the group's exports to European customers.

The Swiss-based company and the world's third-largest exporter of iron ore pellets also said it was in advanced talks with additional port operators in central Europe for seaborne exports amid Ukraine's Black Sea ports remaining closed.

The London-listed group added that further damages caused by the conflict had reduced its ability to use its barging operations, which accounted for 0.8 million tonnes of iron ore deliveries in 2021.

The company said its output will be at a reduced level till an alternative logistics route is agreed to or the damaged infrastructure is reopened and/or Ukraine's Black Sea ports resume activities.

Last month, Ferrexpo proposed to halve its dividend payout to shareholders, attributing it to changing "risk profile" for the company in 2022.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

