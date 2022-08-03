Ukraine-focussed Ferrexpo's half-year profit tumbles on higher costs

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo Plc FXPO.L reported a slump in its half-year profit on Wednesday, as the Ukraine-focussed miner saw a hit from higher costs and lower production volumes as it grapples with inflationary woes and energy prices.

The group, which is also facing logistical snags following Russia's invasion of its neighbour, said its underlying core profit for the six-month period ended June 30 dropped 44% to $486 million.

