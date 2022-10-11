Ukraine-focused Ferrexpo's production suspended after damage to power infrastructure

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo Plc said on Tuesday production had been temporarily suspended after Russian missile attacks on Monday damaged state-owned electrical infrastructure.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo Plc FXPO.L said on Tuesday production had been temporarily suspended after Russian missile attacks on Monday damaged state-owned electrical infrastructure.

Ferrexpo, an exporter of high-grade iron ore pellets, confirmed that it currently had sufficient stocks of its products to meet expected sales volumes.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters