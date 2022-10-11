Ukraine-focused Ferrexpo's production suspended after damage to power infrastructure

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo Plc FXPO.L said on Tuesday production had been temporarily suspended after Russian missile attacks on Monday damaged state-owned electrical infrastructure.

Ferrexpo, an exporter of high-grade iron ore pellets, confirmed that it currently had sufficient stocks of its products to meet expected sales volumes.

