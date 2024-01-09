Ukraine firm produced 1 bcm of gas from 86 new wells in 2023

KYIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Ukrgasvydobuvannya, which seeks to supply the country's gas needs with domestically produced fuel, brought 86 new gas wells into operation in 2023 and extracted 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from them, the state firm said on Tuesday.

"The company managed to achieve this result by applying new technical capabilities to old depleted fields with previously inaccessible formations, as well as by actively drilling new fields," it said in a statement.

It traditionally does not disclose the location of its wells, but most of Ukraine's gas fields are in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions that have come under frequent missile attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The company is a part of state energy firm Naftogaz's exploration and production business unit and accounts for more than 70% of Ukraine's gas production.

Naftogaz is Ukraine's largest gas producer, with output of 12.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2022. It planned to increase output to 13.5 bcm in 2023 and has a 2024 target of 14 bcm.

Ukraine was historically a major gas transit hub for Russian gas supply to Europe, but Kyiv has sought to develop alternative sources since the invasion.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

