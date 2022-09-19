Commodities

Ukraine farm ministry keeps 2022 grain crop estimate at 50-52 mln tonnes vs 86 mln t in 2021

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it expects grain exports in September to total 5.4 million to 5.5 million tonnes, up from 4.5 million tonnes in August, Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi told a news conference.

The ministry increased its estimate for white beet sugar output in 2022 to 1.1 million to 1.2 million tonnes, against a previous estimate of 1.1 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Gareth Jones)

