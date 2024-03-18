Ukraine farm ministry forecasts 4.5% fall in 2024 corn sowing area

By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian 2024 corn sowing area is likely to decrease by 4.5% to 3.863 million hectares from 4.043 million sowed in 2023, the farm ministry's first official sowing forecast for this year showed on Monday.

The ministry's data showed that farmers could also decrease the area sown for spring wheat and sunflower but could increase the acreage sown for spring barley and soybeans.

The ministry's corn sowing outlook is better than the government expected in February when a survey compiled by the ministry showed a decrease of 9% year-on-year in 2024.

Farmers have said they were reviewing their planting plans for 2024 after low corn prices led to steep losses last year but their ability to switch to more profitable soybeans is limited by scarce funding.

Farmers in most regions in the war-stricken country have started spring sowing barley and other early grains but still have time to decide whether to sow corn, which has been generating losses of more than $50 per ton for producers.

Ukrainian corn production has risen sharply this century from just 3.8 million metric tons in 2000 to a peak of about 42 million in 2021.

Russia's invasion has curbed production although it remains Ukraine's largest grain crop at 30 million tons in 2023 followed by wheat at 22 million tons.

Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said this month the 2024 corn harvest could decrease to 26.3 million tons from 29.6 million in 2023.

Corn exports could fall to 20.5 million tons in 2024/25 from 26 million in 2023/24, traders said.

MORE SOY, LESS SUNFLOWER

The ministry's forecast shows that farmers could sharply increase the area sown for soybeans this year to 2.199 million hectares from 1.780 million hectares in 2023 because soybeans were almost the only profitable crop in 2023.

Ukraine used to be the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, however a decrease in sunoil prices could force producers to cut the area sown for sunflower to 5.292 million hectares from 5.307 million in 2023, the data showed.

The ministry also said farmers could sow a meagre 62,000 hectares of spring rapeseed this year and the overall rapeseed area could total 1.5 million hectares. Winter rapeseed will dominate the area.

The ministry expects a significant increase in the area sown for sugar beet this year despite possible curbs of Ukrainian white sugar exports to the European Union in 2024.

UKRAINE 2024 SPRING SOWING PLAN

COMMODITY

2024 sowing mln ha

2023 sowing mln ha

spring wheat

0.204

0.280

spring barley

0.943

0.822

corn

3.863

4.043

sunflower

5.292

5.308

sugar beet

0.281

0.213

soy beans

2.199

1.780

source: agriculture ministry

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.