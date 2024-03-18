News & Insights

Commodities

Ukraine farm ministry forecasts 2024 corn sowing area to fall 4.5% to 3.863 mln ha

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

March 18, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian 2024 corn sowing area is likely to decrease to 3.863 million hectares from 4.043 million sowed in 2023, the farm ministry's first official sowing forecast showed on Monday.

The ministry's data showed that farmers could also decrease the area sown for spring wheat, sunflower but could increase the acreage sown for spring barley and soybeans.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.