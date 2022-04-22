Ukraine extends temporary curbs for farm exports by rail

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned railway company has extended temporary restrictions on the transportation of some agricultural goods over the border to Poland, analysts and officials said on Friday.

Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods through seaports but since Russia's invasion in February has been forced to export by train via its western border.

APK-Inform consultancy said restrictions on the movement of goods to Poland through Izov would be extended to May 3, but did not give details.

Last week, state-run railway Ukrzaliznytsia imposed restrictions to Romania through the Dyakovo and Vadul-Siret crossings and to Poland through Yahodyn and Izov.

The company said a build-up of wagons at border crossings and closures during the Easter holidays had prompted Ukraine to temporarily restrict goods supplies.

Deputy agriculture minister Roman Rusakov confirmed the curbs, adding that the restrictions were also caused by an insufficient number of Polish inspectors on that side of the border.

He said the problem would be discussed with Poland next week.

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said earlier this month the ministry's main task was to find alternative ways to export grain. The country still has at least 13 millions tonnes of grain available for export.

The minister said this month Ukraine must free its silos for a new harvest in July, which could total up to 40 million tonnes, according to APK-Inform.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Frances Kerry)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.