Ukraine exported 2.5 mln T agricultural goods in April via Black Sea grain corridor

KYIV, May 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported about 2.5 million tonnes of agricultural goods via its Black Sea export corridor in April, a senior Ukrainian foreign ministry official said on Monday.

Olha Trofimtseva, a foreign ministry ambassador at large, told a briefing that Ukraine had also exported 1.4 million tonnes of goods via its small Danube river ports.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

