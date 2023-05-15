News & Insights

Ukraine exported 2.5 mln T agricultural goods in April via Black Sea grain corridor

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV

May 15, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, May 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported about 2.5 million tonnes of agricultural goods via its Black Sea export corridor in April, a senior Ukrainian foreign ministry official said on Monday.

Olha Trofimtseva, a foreign ministry ambassador at large, told a briefing that Ukraine had also exported 1.4 million tonnes of goods via its small Danube river ports.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

