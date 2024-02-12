Ukraine expects higher electricity exports on Monday

KYIV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects its energy exports on Monday to be nearly twice as high as expected imports amid unusually warm weather, the energy ministry said.

Ukraine began substantial electricity exports on the eve of the Russian invasion in 2022, but halted them after numerous Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid and generation facilities and the seizure of the country's largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.

"For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 1,243 MWh. Exports of up to 2,140 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova are also planned," the energy ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko told Reuters last month that Ukraine could resume substantial energy exports as early as this spring due to lower consumption.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Gareth Jones)

