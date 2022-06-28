Ukraine-EU electricity trading to start June 30 -network operator

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Electricity trade between Ukraine and the European Union will start this Thursday, the European Network of Transmission Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) said on Tuesday.

The EU and Ukraine linked their electricity grids on March 16 in response to Russia's invasion, enabling Ukraine to receive emergency power from Europe if military attacks caused outages.

The emergency link - which was done in weeks, having initially been planned for 2023 - did not include commercial power trading as certain technical conditions needed to be met.

Those conditions have now been fulfilled to allow the first phase of commercial electricity exchanges between Ukraine and neighbouring countries, ENTSO-E said.

Commercial electricity exchanges with the Ukrainian and Moldovan power systems will start on the interconnection between Ukraine and Romania.

Electricity trading on the other interconnections (Ukraine-Slovakia, Ukraine-Hungary, and Moldova-Romania) is expected to follow later. Total trade capacity will be initially set at 100 megawatts in the first phase.

"After this initial phase, a gradual increase in the trade capacity will be regularly assessed based on power system stability and security considerations," ENTSO-E said.

The expansion of power trade with Europe could increase cashflow to Ukrainian utilities hit by a drop in domestic electricity since the Russian invasion, while providing more energy to the 27-country European Union as it grapples with reduced gas supplies from Russia.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Bernadette Baum)

