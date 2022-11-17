World Markets

Ukraine energy supply under persistent Russian attacks, heavy fighting in east

November 17, 2022

      Redeployed Russian forces challenge Ukraine in east
    

      Ukraine minister says bodies, signs of torture found in
Kherson 
    

      UN watchdog issues new warning to Russia on nuclear power
plants
    

  
    By Max Hunder
       KYIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles and shells hit
Ukrainian positions in several regions and there was no let up
in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military
said on Thursday night as Moscow's occupying forces appeared
more active.
    Ukraine's energy infrastructure was under persistent attack
by Russian missiles and drones from the capital Kyiv in the
north to Dnipro in central Ukraine and Odesa in the south, the
military said in a statement.
    Ukrainian forces in the past 24 hours had downed two cruise
missiles, five air-launched missiles and five Iranian-made
Shahed-136 drones, it said. Reuters was not able to verify
battlefield reports.
    As the winter's first snow fell in Kyiv, authorities said
they were working to restore power nationwide after Russia
earlier this week unleashed what Ukraine said was the heaviest
bombardment of civilian infrastructure of the war, which began
in late February when Russia invaded its neighbour.
    About 10 million people were without power, President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Thursday evening video address.
Authorities in some places ordered forced emergency blackouts,
he said.
    Ukraine typically experiences long, cold winters with mean
temperatures several degrees below zero Celsius and lows down to
-20 Celsius. A U.N. agency said a serious humanitarian crisis
loomed, with millions facing "constant power cuts" this winter.
    Meanwhile, a Dutch court convicted two Russian men and a
Ukrainian man in absentia of murder for their role in the
shooting down of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern
Ukraine in 2014. Russian-backed forces and the Ukraine military
have been fighting in eastern provinces since 2014, the same
year Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine.
    "Punishment for all Russian atrocities - both present and
past - will be unavoidable," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter in
response to the court's decision.
    Moscow called the ruling "scandalous".
    DONETSK FIGHTING
    The Donetsk region has experienced the heaviest fighting in
Russia's nine-month-long war on Ukraine. Russian forces were
reinforced by troops pulled from Kherson city in the south which
Ukraine recaptured last week. Russian forces fired artillery on
the towns of Bakhmut and nearby Soledar, among others, the
Ukrainian military said.
    Russian fire also hit Balakliya in northeastern Kharkiv
region, which Ukraine recaptured in September, and Nikopol, a
city on the opposite bank of the Kakhovka reservoir from the
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the statement said.
    Reuters was not able to verify the reports.
    The board of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), again called on Russia to end all
actions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants and immediately
withdraw from Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power
plant.
    GRAINS DEAL EXTENDED
    A deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July
aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export
its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, was extended for
four months on Thursday, though Russia said its own demands were
yet to be fully addressed.
    Ukraine's Zelenskiy said that since Aug 1, more than 450
ships had carried 11 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain and other
foodstuffs around the world.
    "Tens of millions of people, primarily in African countries,
have been saved from starvation ... food prices are
significantly lower than they would be without our food
exports," Zelenskiy said in his video address.
    UNCERTAINTY IN KHERSON    
    The retreat by Russian forces from the strategic southern
city of Kherson last week following a Ukrainian
counter-offensive was celebrated by its people, but also created
uncertainty.
    The central square on Thursday was a frenetic melee of
humanitarian aid queues and displays of patriotism.
    At one end, a man played the Ukrainian anthem on the
accordion as bystanders sang along; a man strummed out popular
Ukrainian rock songs on the other. Children and teenagers asked
a soldier to sign flags draped around their shoulders.
    People queued to swap Russian SIM cards in their mobile
phones for Ukrainian ones and hundreds waited for humanitarian
aid, but said they had no idea what they might receive.
    "We're fine, but we don't know what to expect. Nothing is
over yet. On that bank of the river, the forces are gathering.
On this side, they are gathering. We are in the middle," said
Ihor, 48, an unemployed builder.
    Ukrainian and Russian gunners on Thursday traded shellfire
across the Dnipro River that bisects the Kherson region, the
thumps echoing as a freezing rain drenched the city.    
    Investigators in recaptured territory in the area uncovered
63 bodies bearing signs of torture after Russian forces left,
Ukraine's interior minister was quoted as saying.
    Russia denies its troops target civilians or have committed
atrocities. Mass burial sites have been found in other parts
previously occupied by Russian troops, including some with
civilian bodies showing signs of torture.  
