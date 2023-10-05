Ukraine downs 24 drones launched by Russia - military

Adds details from air force, military in paragraphs 2-4

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air defences downed 24 of 29 Russian drones launched in attacks on its territory overnight, the Ukrainian general staff said on Thursday.

Ukraine's Air Force said the drones were destroyed over southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, as well as central Kirohovrad region.

"The enemy continues its attempts to destroy the port and other infrastructure of the south, is terrorising the central regions as well," Ukraine's southern command said.

It said an unspecified infrastructure facility was hit in the Kirohovrad region and the resulting fire had been contained. There was no information about casualties.

