News & Insights

Ukraine downs 24 drones launched by Russia - military

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

October 05, 2023 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by Anna Pruchnicka for Reuters ->

Adds details from air force, military in paragraphs 2-4

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air defences downed 24 of 29 Russian drones launched in attacks on its territory overnight, the Ukrainian general staff said on Thursday.

Ukraine's Air Force said the drones were destroyed over southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, as well as central Kirohovrad region.

"The enemy continues its attempts to destroy the port and other infrastructure of the south, is terrorising the central regions as well," Ukraine's southern command said.

It said an unspecified infrastructure facility was hit in the Kirohovrad region and the resulting fire had been contained. There was no information about casualties.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Stephen Coates)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.