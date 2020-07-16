Ukraine dollar bonds jump on Shevchenko becoming new central bank chief

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds rose sharply on Thursday after the country's parliament approved Kyrylo Shevchenko as new central bank chief.

Longer-dated issues chalked up the biggest gains with the 2032 bond UA157795295= up 4.2 cents to trade at 99.60 cents in the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

The premium demanded by investors to hold Ukraine's hard-currency debt .JPMEGDUKRR over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries sunk to 658 points in the JPMorgan Global Diversified index, the lowest in a week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had nominated Shevchenko, currently head of the state-run Ukrgasbank, on Wednesday to become the new governor two weeks after his predecessor Yakiv Smoliy quit over what he called systematic political pressure.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.