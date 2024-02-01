News & Insights

Ukraine dollar bonds gain after EU agrees on 50 bln euro aid

Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

February 01, 2024 — 05:49 am EST

Written by Jorgelina do Rosario for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds gained as much as 1 cent, with 2028 notes XS1303926528=TE rising to 26.165 cents in the dollar, after the EU agreed on a 50 billion euro aid package.

The deal includes a yearly discussion of the package and the option to review it in two years. European Union leaders unanimously agreed on the aid on a summit on Thursday, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary.

The country's bonds are trading in deeply distressed territory since Russia's invasion in Ukraine in February 2022.

