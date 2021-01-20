Ukraine discussed green bond issue with IMF to pay renewable energy debt

KYIV, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine has discussed with the International Monetary Fund a plan to issue green bonds to repay debts to renewable energy producers, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

"We will be able to continue paying off debts to renewable energy producers with the help of this tool," Shmygal said at a televised government meeting, without giving further details.

Ukraine is currently in a talk with the IMF mission to unlock loans under a $5 billion programme.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Natasha.Zinets1@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.