Ukraine curbs 2020/21 sunoil exports to 5.382 mln T

Ukraine's government and sunflower oil producers agreed on Monday to limit 2020/21 sunoil exports to 5.382 million tonnes aiming to avoid jump in domestic sunoil prices due to excessive exports, local producers said on Monday.

Ukraine is the world's largest sunoil exporter and the government had said sunoil exports in the 2020/21 September-August season might total around 5.52 million tonnes out of output of 5.92 million tonnes this season.

