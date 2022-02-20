Ukraine Crisis Shows It’s Time to Plug Into the $2.4 TRILLION Distributed Energy Revolution

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Aside from the obvious potential for human suffering, I’ve realized why the Russia-Ukraine crisis is so upsetting to me — I hate relying on other people.

Maybe it’s the only child in me speaking. But truth be told, I’ve learned the hard way that the sometimes, the person you can count on most is yourself.

Economically speaking, it’s much ado about nothing. Geopolitical events like this tend to cause minor and short-lived economic disruptions. Stocks usually drop back 5% over the course of 20 days, then rebound swiftly.

As an investor, I’m hardly worried.

But as a human, I’m downright mad about it. In the big picture, the Ukraine crisis underscores the fragility of the world’s energy industry, which is built upon the reliance on others.

A large part of the world depends on Russia for natural gas and oil supplies. And now the common thinking is that Russia will withhold those supplies going forward. To be sure, economists and energy experts aren’t worried since Qatar and others have stepped up to the plate to fill that supply gap if need be.

But that’s not the point. Rather, it’s that we haven’t solved the underlying problem. The world is just going from relying on one country to support its energy needs to relying on a different country instead.

That’s unsustainable. What if something were to happen to that other country? What if Russia keeps invading oil-producing nations or convinces Qatar to withhold supplies, too?

Sure, all of those are unlikely outcomes. But they are possibilities. And I don’t know about you, but when it comes to powering my office and keeping the lights on for my family, even a 1% chance of losing electricity for more than a day is too high.

Ukraine Crisis Is Part of a Reliability Crisis

Unfortunately, this isn’t just a Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In the U.S. over the past few years, multiple widespread power outages have struck the states of Washington, California, and Texas due to extreme weather conditions straining the power grid. Those grids went down. And when they did, millions lost power.

As it turns out, our local utility companies are just as unreliable as Russia.

So you know what I say to them? I say forget them.

We need to reinvent the way the world produces, stores and distributes power. And we need to remember the adage; don’t build your house on the sand.

We have to recall that the best thing you can count on is yourself. And so we need to embrace the Distributed Energy Revolution.

Maybe you’ve heard about the Distributed Energy Revolution before. The general idea is that in this revolution, we’re all energy-independent — no more relying on Russia or Qatar, no more grid, no more power outages.

We generate power on our own through rooftop solar panels. We store that power on our own with built-in battery storage solutions. And we deploy that power on our own through AI-powered algorithms that optimize energy usage throughout the day.

That’s the future. Forget this nonsensical global energy system that is built on unreliable dependencies. The future is energy independence.

And for the first time ever, the U.S. is ready to embrace that future.

Step Toward Self-Sustainability

Solar energy costs have plummeted to a point where it is not only the cheapest energy source in the world but the cheapest energy source in the history of humankind.

Solar panel efficiency has dramatically improved from ~15% back in the 1990s to upwards of 25% and even 30% in some panels today.

Energy storage technology has improved to a point where residential battery solutions can now provide long-duration storage.

Lithium-ion battery costs have plummeted, making lithium-ion energy storage systems quite affordable.

AI algorithms have accelerated dramatically, and companies are already using automated systems to optimize their self-service energy usage.

And hydrogen costs have collapsed as well. They are on track to beat fossil fuel costs within the next few years.

The writing is on the wall, folks. All the stars have aligned. Costs have plummeted. Capability and reliability have improved. And legal support is growing.

Distributed Energy Revolution Takeoff

The stage is set for the Distributed Energy Revolution to go mainstream in 2022. Stocks exposed to this revolution will see their share prices soar.

We’re talking 100%, 200%, even 500% or greater gains over the next few years.

So the time to buy those stocks is right now.

To help with that, let me introduce you to Innovation Investor — our flagship investment research service that focuses on investing in the world’s biggest technological breakthroughs, most transformative market-moving trends and most innovative companies.

In that service, we’re invested in a lot of clean energy stocks with high-quality exposure to the coming Distributed Energy Revolution.

These are solar, energy storage and hydrogen stocks that have 2X, 5X, even 10X upside potential.

And now it’s their time to shine.

So what’re you waiting for? Plug into the Distributed Energy Revolution right now, and score yourself some huge stock market profits — by clicking here.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Ukraine Crisis Shows It’s Time to Plug Into the $2.4 TRILLION Distributed Energy Revolution appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.