Ukraine court puts freeze on Ferrexpo unit's shareholding

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo Plc said on Friday a Ukrainian court has a put a restriction on the sale of 50.3% of its Swiss unit's shareholding in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, one of the company's mining businesses.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo Plc FXPO.L said on Friday a Ukrainian court has a put a restriction on the sale of 50.3% of its Swiss unit's shareholding in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, one of the company's mining businesses.

The Swiss unit, Ferrexpo AG Switzerland, has appealed the court order, the London-listed company said, adding that it believes the temporary restriction is related to matters involving Chief Executive Officer Kostyantin Zhevago and the Bank Finance and Credit businesses he owned until 2015.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters