Ukraine could export 745,000 T sunoil to Europe in rest of season

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine could export 745,000 tonnes of sunflower oil to the European market in the remaining months of the 2021/22 September-August season, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Friday.

The consultancy said the volume could be delivered by train via the Ukrainian western border because its Black Sea and Azov Sea ports are blocked because of the invasion by Russia.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)

