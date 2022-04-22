Commodities

Ukraine could export 745,000 T sunoil to Europe in rest of season

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Ukraine could export 745,000 tonnes of sunflower oil to the European market in the remaining months of the 2021/22 September-August season, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Friday.

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine could export 745,000 tonnes of sunflower oil to the European market in the remaining months of the 2021/22 September-August season, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Friday.

The consultancy said the volume could be delivered by train via the Ukrainian western border because its Black Sea and Azov Sea ports are blocked because of the invasion by Russia.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular