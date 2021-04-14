Ukraine considers sunseed export curbs, deputy minister says

Adds details

KYIV, April 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government is considering imposing curbs on sunflower seed exports in the 2020/21 September-August season while seeing no need for a ban for sunflower oil sales, deputy economy minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Wednesday.

He told Reuters that a decision could be approved in the near future, but not this week.

Local traders said this week the government could impose a zero quota for sunflower oil exports from May 2021 and that at least 200,000 tonnes of sunoil could stay in the country, as part of moves to respond to rising food prices.

Neighbouring Russia has already imposed an export duty for sunflower seeds at 30%, but not less than 165 euro per tonne, between Jan. 9 and June 30.

The Ukrainian government has said sunoil exports in the 2020/21 September-August season could total around 5.52 million tonnes out of output of 5.92 million tonnes this season.

APK-Inform agriculture consultancy has said Ukraine produced 7.03 million tonnes of sunoil in the 2019/20 season, which runs from September to August, and exported 6.63 million tonnes of the commodity.

In the 2020/21 season, the consultancy forecast Ukraine could produce 6.02 million tonnes of sunoil and would export 5.6 million tonnes.

