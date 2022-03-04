Ukraine conflict drives European stocks to 1-year lows, automakers plunge

By Sruthi Shankar

March 4 (Reuters) - European stocks sank to near 1-year lows on Friday, as auto and bank stocks took a battering on reports of a nuclear power plant on fire amid fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 2.8%, on course for its worst weekly decline since the pandemic fuelled selloff in March 2020.

A huge blaze in a building at the site of Europe's biggest nuclear power station in Ukraine that was seized by Russian forces in heavy fighting, caused global alarm earlier on Friday. The fire was later extinguished and officials said the plant was operating normally.

Safe-haven gold and bond prices jumped as investor nerves ran high, with a measure of volatility in euro zone stocks .V2TX hitting 45 points for the first time since June 2020.

The auto-heavy German DAX .GDAXI fell to 3.6% to hit fresh one-year lows as carmakers .SXAP tumbled 5.7%, becoming the worst performers this week among European sectors.

"No one buys a new car when commodity prices are going through the roof," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "Their sales and margins are going to be significantly lower. Consumer disposable income is going to take a significant hit because of higher food and gas prices."

Among other regional indexes, France's CAC 40 .FCHI dropped 3.6%, Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB sank 4.2% and UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE slid 2.9%.

European markets have been at the centre of a market selloff fuelled by concerns about the region's geographical proximity to Russia and its heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies.

Euro zone banks .SX7E tumbled 4.5% as government bond yields fell, with soaring commodity prices, triggered by Western sanctions against Russia - a top commodity exporter, raising concerns about runaway inflation and slowing economic growth.

Dutch bank ING INGA.AS dropped 6.1% after it said that about 700 million euros ($771 million) in outstanding loans were affected by "new sanctions on (Russian) specific entities and individuals".

With oil prices soaring, airlines also came under pressure, with shares in Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE, British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L and Wizz Air WIZZ.L falling between 5.2% and 7.2%.

Michelin MICP.PA dropped 6.1% after the French tyre maker said it would temporarily halt production at some of its plants in Europe due to logistical issues.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Julien Ponthus in London and Shinjini Ganguli)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.