Ukraine Conflict Drags Down CAC 40

(RTTNews) - Market sentiment remains heavily impacted by the heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia over the past few days. Worries about the new Trump regime and the potential impact on economic growth in the euro Area also weighed on investor sentiment.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7185.54, slipping 1.27 percent from the previous close of 7,185.54. The day's trading has been between 7,301.19 and 7,166.53. Amidst the renewed risk aversion, only 3 of the 40 scrips in the index are trading above the flatline. Thales topped gains with a surge of 0.92 percent. EssilorLuxottica added 0.39 percent followed by Sanofi that edged up 008 percent.

Stellantis topped losses with a decline of 4.1 percent. Renault and Vivendi, both slipped close to 2.6 percent. Accor and Kering, both declined 2.4 percent.

STMicroElectronics, Teleperformance, ArcelorMittal, Saint Gobain and LVMH have also erased more than 2 percent.

The EUR/USD pair has slipped 0.45 percent to 1.0552 percent after ranging between 1.0601 and 1.0524. The EUR/GBP pair has edged down 0.07 percent to 0.8354 whereas the EUR/JPY pair has dropped 1.02 percent to 162.24.

In line with the easing in global bond yields, yields on France's ten-year bonds have dropped 1.61 percent to 3.050%. The yield was at 3.100 percent a day earlier. The day's trading ranged between 3.102 percent and 3.011 percent.

