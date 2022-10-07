Ukraine completes 2022 wheat, barley harvest -agriculture ministry

Adds details

KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have completed the 2022 wheat and barley harvests, threshing 19.2 million and 5.5 million tonnes respectively, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Farmers harvested 4.7 million hectares of wheat and the yield averaged 4.1 tonnes per hectares, the ministry said in a report.

They harvested 1.6 million hectares of barley with an average yield of 3.48 tonnes per hectare.

In 2021, Ukraine harvested 32.2 million tonnes of wheat and 9.4 million tonnes of barley and the ministry has said a fall in the output in 2022 was caused by hostilities in the country's eastern, northern and southern regions.

Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest, but a large area was occupied during the invasion and only 4.7 million hectares were harvested in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The ministry also said farms had harvested 400,000 tonnes of corn from 2.3% of the sown area with the yield of 4.17 tonnes.

Farmers also harvested 2.6 million tonnes of sunflower seeds from 28% of the area and 1.6 million tonnes of sugar beet from 19% of the sown area.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely, William Maclean)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.