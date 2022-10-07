Commodities

Ukraine completes 2022 wheat, barley harvest -agriculture ministry

Ukrainian farmers have completed the 2022 wheat and barley harvests, threshing 19.2 million and 5.5 million tonnes respectively, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Farmers harvested 4.7 million hectares of wheat and the yield averaged 4.1 tonnes per hectares, the ministry said in a report.

They harvested 1.6 million hectares of barley with an average yield of 3.48 tonnes per hectare.

In 2021, Ukraine harvested 32.2 million tonnes of wheat and 9.4 million tonnes of barley.

