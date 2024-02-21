Ukraine central bank sets official hryvnia rate at a low of 38.62 to the dollar

KYIV, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank set the official hryvnia rate at a low of 38.6237 to the dollar for Thursday.

The hryvnia currency came under pressure in recent weeks due to uncertainty over Western financial aid and growing demand for hard currency from businesses and residents.

Ukraine needs about $37 billion in foreign financing to cover its budget gap this year but so far only some of the funds have been secured.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

