Ukraine central bank sees inflation easing to 5% target in 2022

Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday that inflationary pressures would continue in the coming months but that the headline inflation figure would ease back to its 5% target next year.

Annual inflation jumped to 9.5% in May from 8.4% in April.

"Inflation will return to the 5% target in 2022. This will be facilitated by the exhaustion of the effect of a low base of comparison, the entry of new crops into the markets, as well as the relevant monetary policy," it said in a statement, ahead of next week's monetary policy meeting.

