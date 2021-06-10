Ukraine central bank sees inflation easing to 5% target in 2022

KYIV, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday that inflationary pressures would continue in the coming months but that the headline inflation figure would ease back to its 5% target next year.

Annual inflation jumped to 9.5% in May from 8.4% in April.

"Inflation will return to the 5% target in 2022. This will be facilitated by the exhaustion of the effect of a low base of comparison, the entry of new crops into the markets, as well as the relevant monetary policy," it said in a statement, ahead of next week's monetary policy meeting.

