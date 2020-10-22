Ukraine central bank keeps main interest rate at 6%

Adds quote, details, background

KYIV, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate at 6% for the third successive monetary policy meeting on Thursday, weighing the need to support the coronavirus-hit economy with delays in receiving foreign aid loans and an expected jump in inflation.

The decision, which was in line with market expectations, keeps the rate at its lowest level since Ukraine's independence in 1991.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) signalled its willingness to cut rates if business activity did not recover due to a spike in coronavirus cases but also said it could raise rates next year to bring inflation back down.

"The National Bank of Ukraine decided to keep its key interest rate at 6.0% for the third time, the lowest in the history of the country's independence, in order to support the economic recovery," it said in a statement.

"The NBU will continue to keep a balance between stimulating the economy and maintaining moderate inflation," it added.

Ukraine secured a $5 billion loan deal with the IMF in June to fight a sharp economic slowdown. But the IMF has postponed its mission to Kyiv while waiting for clear signals that the authorities will continue anti-corruption measures, pursue reforms and keep the central bank independent.

Ukraine's coronavirus cases spiked to a new record on Thursday at 7,053.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

