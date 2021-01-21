Ukraine central bank keeps key rate at 6% despite rising inflation

By Natalia Zinets

KYIV, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank kept its key interest rate UACBIR=ECI at a historically low 6% on Thursday, as expected, supporting a virus-hit economy despite rising inflation.

The decision was in line with a Reuters poll published this week, in which a majority of analysts expected the rate to remain the same.

"Further on, the central bank will aim its monetary policy at striking the right balance between responding to inflation risks and supporting economic recovery," the National Bank of Ukraine said in a statement.

The NBU stood ready to raise its key policy rate in the future to bring inflation back to its target of around 5%, it added.

At a briefing afterwards, central bank officials said the rate could rise to 7% by the end of the year. The NBU expects inflation to rise to 6.3% in January and 7% in March and may only fall into the target range next year, it said.

The central bank has predicated its forecasts and policy on Ukraine receiving new loans from the International Monetary Fund, under a $5 billion programme that was agreed last year but stalled because of concerns about the country's reform progress.

IMF talks were revived in December and are continuing, though the government has flagged the IMF's concerns about its decision to cap household heating tariffs.

The central bank gradually brought the rate down to 6% in June 2020 from 18% in April 2019.

Ukraine's economy ministry said the economy may shrink 3% in the first quarter of 2021 because of lockdown restrictions that took effect this month to prevent a spike in coronavirus infections.

In 2020, the economy declined by 4.4%, according to the central bank's estimate.

The central bank identified as key risks "a rise in coronavirus cases both in Ukraine and globally, and a larger inflow of foreign debt."

