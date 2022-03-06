Ukraine central bank allows foreign currency purchases for strategic imports

World Markets

The Ukrainian central bank on Sunday said it would allow foreign currency to be purchased on the local interbank market to pay for imports of strategically important goods, easing a restriction imposed at the start of Russia's invasion.

It said the government would agree the list of critical imports that currently includes oil, petrol, coal, drugs, vitamins and blood.

