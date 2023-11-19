Ukraine can harvest 18-20 mln T winter wheat in 2024 - deputy minister

KYIV, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine can potentially harvest 18 to 20 million metric tons of winter wheat in 2024 after farmers sowed around 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) of the crop, a senior farm ministry official said.

The first deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told national television that the output would provide the population with enough bread as annual domestic consumption does not exceed 6.5 million tons.

Farmers sowed 4.46 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2023 harvest and harvested 22.2 million tons of wheat in bunker weight.

Ukraine is expected to harvest 79 million metric tons of grain and oilseed in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons, the ministry has said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

