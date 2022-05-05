Commodities

Ukraine can feed itself, will step up grain exports using alternative routes - deputy minister

Natalia Zinets Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

KYIV, May 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine has enough food stocks in territory it still controls to feed the population in these areas, and has enough fuel to meet farmers' daily needs, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Thursday.

He said Ukraine had stepped up grain exports by using alternative routes in April after Russia blocked ports on the Black Sea, and that he expected grain exports to increase further in May.

