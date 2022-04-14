US Markets

Ukraine c.bank: economy could contract by at least one-third this year

Contributor
Natalia Zinets Reuters
Published

Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday that the economy could contract by at least one-third in 2022 and inflation could exceed 20%, reflecting the impact of Russia's invasion.

April 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday that the economy could contract by at least one-third in 2022 and inflation could exceed 20%, reflecting the impact of Russia's invasion.

In a statement, the central bank said it would postpone a decision on its key interest rate for the second time since the war started on Feb. 24.

It added that maintaining a fixed exchange rate remained important for now but that it would return to a floating rate as soon as the currency market could balance itself.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular