Ukraine bonds suffer, CDS spike as Russia tensions rise

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds came under fresh pressure on Friday and the cost of insuring against a default climbed again, amid rising geopolitical tensions with Russia.

The country's 5-year credit default swaps jumped 19 basis points (bps) to 798 bps, the highest level since the pandemic rout in March 2020 roiled markets, IHS Markit data showed. Ukraine CDS, reflecting the cost of insuring exposure to the country's debt, started the year at just over 600 bps.

Meanwhile the government's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds slipped with the 2025 XS1303925470=TE and 2026 XS1303926528=TE issues losing 0.8 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

Ukraine was hit by a massive cyberattack on Friday warning its citizens to "expect the worst", and Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops on its neighbour's frontier, released television pictures of more military forces engaged in drills.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker)

