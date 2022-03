LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government has banned exports of rye, barley, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt, and meat until the end of this year, according to a cabinet resolution published on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

