Ukraine agriculture ministry takes back control of farming sector

KYIV, April 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry has taken back control of the farming sector after a decision to merge it with the economy ministry was reversed, a deputy economy minister said on Wednesday.

The parliament of Ukraine, a leading producer and exporter of agricultural goods, in December restored the Agriculture Ministry and appointed Roman Leshchenko as the new minister.

The agriculture ministry was combined with the economy ministry in 2019, drawing widespread criticism from producers and traders.

Ukraine is the world's largest exporter of sunflower oil and among top-5 global exporters of wheat, corn and barley.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)

