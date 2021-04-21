Commodities

Ukraine agriculture ministry takes back control of farming sector

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published

Ukraine's agriculture ministry has taken back control of the farming sector after a decision to merge it with the economy ministry was reversed, a deputy economy minister said on Wednesday.

KYIV, April 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry has taken back control of the farming sector after a decision to merge it with the economy ministry was reversed, a deputy economy minister said on Wednesday.

The parliament of Ukraine, a leading producer and exporter of agricultural goods, in December restored the Agriculture Ministry and appointed Roman Leshchenko as the new minister.

The agriculture ministry was combined with the economy ministry in 2019, drawing widespread criticism from producers and traders.

Ukraine is the world's largest exporter of sunflower oil and among top-5 global exporters of wheat, corn and barley.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular