Ukraine adviser tells allies 'think faster' on military support

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

January 21, 2023 — 04:50 am EST

Written by Dan Peleschuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies on Saturday to "think faster" about stepping up their military support, a day after they failed to agree on sending battle tanks coveted by Kyiv.

"You'll help Ukraine with the necessary weapons anyway and realize that there is no other option to end the war except the defeat of Russia," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

"But today's indecision is killing more of our people. Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster."

Ukraine's partners this week pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in new military aid but were unable to agree on sending the German-made Leopard 2 tanks Kyiv has long sought during a conference at the Ramstein Air Base on Friday.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by William Maclean)

((dan.peleschuk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.