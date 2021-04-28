Ukraine acting energy minister to be interim Naftogaz boss -agency

KYIV, April 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's acting energy minister Yuriy Vitrenko will take over as interim head of state-run energy firm Naftogaz, Ukraine's Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing a source, following reports that Naftogaz chief Andriy Kobolyev has been dismissed.

Vitrenko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kobolyev said on Facebook that he had no comment about reports of his dismissal. The government is due to make a statement later on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

