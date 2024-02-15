Ukraine 2024 grain, oilseed crop may fall 15-20%, says UCAB business association

KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The combined Ukrainian grain and oilseed harvest may fall 15% to 20% in 2024 because of A smaller sowing area, the Kyiv-based UCAB business association said on Thursday.

Ukraine is a major global grain and oilseeds producer but its harvests have decreased since Russia invaded and occupied significant swathes of territory.

The war, now in its 24th month and with no end in sight, has driven up global grain prices and disrupted supplies, especially to poorer countries.

"Depending on the planted areas and yields, we can expect the gross harvest of grains and oilseeds to decrease by 15-20%," UCAB said on Facebook.

"The volume of planted areas will become clearer after the start of the spring sowing season. However, it is already known that 4.8 million hectares of winter crops were planted in autumn, which is 6% less than last year," it noted.

The Ukrainian government has said the 2023 grain and oilseed crops could total around 81 million metric tons.

Farm minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters this month Ukraine expected its 2024 spring sowing area to be the same as last year, though it could see a slight decrease in the worst case scenario.

Later, the farm ministry issued a survey, which showed that the overall 2024 spring sowing area could fall by 500,000 hectares or 3.7% compared to the previous year.

The ministry said farmers could reduce the area sown to corn by 9% but will boost sowing areas of rapeseed, sugar beet and soybeans.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)

