Ukraine 2023 sunflower area could rise to 6 mln ha, says producers' union

KYIV, April 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian food producers' union UAC on Thursday said the area sown to sunflowers could rise to around 6 million hectares from about 5.2 million hectares in 2022.

Denys Marchuk, deputy chairman of UAC, told a news briefing that farmers would prefer to sow more lucrative oilseeds this year - sunflower, soybeans and rapeseed.

The Ukrainian agriculture ministry has forecast that the sunflower area could rise to 5.6 million hectares this year.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )

