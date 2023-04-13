Commodities

Ukraine 2023 sunflower area could rise to 6 mln ha, says producers' union

Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

April 13, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

KYIV, April 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian food producers' union UAC on Thursday said the area sown to sunflowers could rise to around 6 million hectares from about 5.2 million hectares in 2022.

Denys Marchuk, deputy chairman of UAC, told a news briefing that farmers would prefer to sow more lucrative oilseeds this year - sunflower, soybeans and rapeseed.

The Ukrainian agriculture ministry has forecast that the sunflower area could rise to 5.6 million hectares this year.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.