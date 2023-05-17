News & Insights

Ukraine 2023 spring wheat area seen at record high of 285,000 ha -ministry

May 17, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, May 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a traditional grower of winter wheat, is likely to sow a record 285,000 hectares to spring wheat in 2023, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

Farmers have already sown 247,000 hectares of the commodity, it said in a statement. The ministry gave no comparative data for 2022 but said that Ukraine sowed 160,200 hectares of spring wheat in 2021.

