Ukraine 2023 spring sowing near completion at 13 mln hectares

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

June 16, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

KYIV, June 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2023 spring sowing is almost complete at almost 13 million hectares, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The ministry has said the volume included spring grains, oilseeds and sugar beet.

The total sown area as of June 16 included 271,100 hectares of spring wheat, 810,000 hectares of barley, 138,500 hectares of peas, 146,200 hectares of oats, 4 million hectares of corn and some other commodities.

It said farmers had also sown 5.3 million hectares of sunflower, 213,100 hectares of sugar beet and 1.8 million hectares of soy beans.

The ministry gave no comparative figures.

It said the 2023 grain harvest could drop to about 44.5 million tonnes from 53 million tonnes because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

