Ukraine 2023 spring grain sowing 86% complete -ministry

KYIV, May 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian 2023 spring grain sowing was 86% complete at 4.7 million hectares on May 18, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The ministry has said the overall spring grain sowing area could shrink to 5.5 million hectares in 2023 from 5.9 million in 2022 because of Russia's invasion and occupation of a significant part of the country.

The total sown area at May 18 included 256,900 hectares of spring wheat, 759,600 hectares of barley, 132,700 hectares of peas, 143,100 hectares of oats and 3.3 million hectares of corn.

The ministry gave no comparative figures.

Ukraine's grain sowing area - for both winter and spring - could decrease by 1.4 million hectares to 10.2 million hectares this year while the area sown to oilseeds could rise, the ministry said last month.

It said the 2023 grain harvest could drop to about 45 million tonnes from 53.1 million tonnes while oilseed output could rise to 19.2 million tonnes from 18.2 million tonnes.

The ministry said farmers had also sown 207,400 hectares of sugar beet, almost 4 million hectares of sunflowers and 1.3 million hectares of soy beans.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.