Ukraine 2023 harvest at about 57.6 mln T so far - ministry

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine has so far harvested about 57.6 million tons of grain and oilseeds from the new 2023 harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

It said in a statement that 39.2 million tons of grains and 18.4 million tons of oilseeds had been threshed. The harvest ends late this year, depending on the weather.

The volumes included 22.4 million tons of wheat, 5.9 million tons of barley, 9.3 million tons of corn, and smaller contributions from other cereals.

The ministry also said farmers had harvested 4 million tons of rapeseed and over 10.2 million tons of sunseed.

The ministry gave no comparative data for the previous year.

Ukraine is a major global agricultural producer and exporter and it expects a bumper harvest this year due to good weather. The Ukrainian traders' union UGA said last month the 2023 combined grain and oilseed harvest could reach 80.5 million metric tons.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

