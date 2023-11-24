Ukraine 2023 harvest at 75.7 mln T so far - ministry

KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major global grain producer, has harvested 75.7 million metric tons of grain and oilseeds from the new 2023 harvest so far, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry gave no comparative data.

It said the harvest included 55.5 million tons of grain.

The volume included 22.5 million tons of wheat, 5.9 million tons of barley, 24.9 million tons of corn and smaller contributions from other cereals.

The ministry said farmers had also harvested 4.5 million tons of rapeseed, 11.9 million tons of sunseed and 4.8 million tons of soybeans.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

