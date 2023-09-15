Ukraine 2023 harvest at 35.2 mln T so far - ministry

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a global leading grain grower, has harvested 35.2 million metric tons of grain and oilseeds of the new 2023 harvest so far, agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry gave no comparative data.

It said 29.5 million tons of grain and 5.7 million tons of oilseeds had been threshed so far.

The volume included 22.2 million tons of wheat, 5.8 million tons of barley, 386,600 tons of peas and smaller contributions from other cereals.

It also said farmers had harvested 3.99 million tons of rapeseed and 1.04 million tons of sunseed.

The ministry has said Ukraine is likely to harvest 56.4 million tons of grain this year, up from 55.3 million in 2022.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by Jason Neely)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.