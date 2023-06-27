Ukraine 2023 grain crop seen at 42.5 mln T - UCAB association

KYIV, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to fall to 42.5 million tonnes in 2023 from around 53 million tonnes in 2022 due to a smaller sowing area, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) business association said on Tuesday.

The harvest could include 16.3 million tonnes of wheat, 21.1 million tonnes of corn and 4.2 million tonnes of barley, the association said in a statement.

First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said this week the ministry had revised its 2023 grain harvest forecast to 46 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 45 million tonnes.

He said farms in southern regions had already harvested the first 100,000 tonnes of new harvest grain.

UCAB, which also sees a larger oilseeds sowing area this year, said farmers could harvest a total of 18.9 million tonnes of oilseeds in 2023.

It could include 12.2 million tonnes of sunflower seeds, 3.8 million tonnes of soy beans and 2.9 million tonnes of rapeseed, it said.

"According to preliminary estimates, this harvest (combined grain and oilseed) will fully satisfy domestic demand and provide export potential of 43 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds," UCAB said.

Ukraine has exported 48.4 million tonnes of grain as of June 26, four days before the end of the 2022/23 July-June marketing year.

Most of the volume was shipped abroad from deep Black Sea ports under the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July to tackle a global food crisis worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a blockade of Ukrainian ports.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority said on Tuesday the country must be ready to export grain almost exclusively via its Danube River ports because Russia is effectively blocking Black Sea shipments.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

