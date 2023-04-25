News & Insights

Ukraine 2023/24 wheat exports seen falling 37% to 8.8 mln T - APK-Inform

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

April 25, 2023 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, April 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's wheat exports are likely to fall 37% to 8.8 million tonnes in the 2023/24 July-June season due to an expected drop in the harvest and ending stocks, APK-Inform consultancy said on Tuesday.

In its first forecast for the 2023/24 season, the consultancy said Ukraine's overall grain harvest could fall by 13% to 45.6 million tonnes, including 16.2 million tonnes of wheat, 5.2 million tonnes of barley and 22.9 million tonnes of corn.

