Ukraine 2023/24 grain exports fall to 9.8 mln T so far, ministry says

KYIV, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have fallen to 9.8 million metric tons so far in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry said that by Nov. 7 last year, one day later, Ukraine had exported 14.3 million tons of grain.

The volume exported this season includes 4.9 million tons of wheat, 4.1 million tons of corn and almost 700,000 tons of barley. In the previous season Ukraine exported 5.4 million tons of wheat, 7.7 million tons of corn and 1.2 million tons of barley.

The ministry said traders had exported 550,000 tons of grain so far in November compared with 1.07 million tons over Nov. 1-7, 2022.

The ministry gave no explanation for the drop but traders and farmers' unions have said blocked Ukrainian Black Sea ports and Russian attacks on the country's Danube River ports are the main reasons for lower exports.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

The government said in a resolution published last week that a new export regime would be introduced for key food commodities aimed at preventing abuses such as tax avoidance.

Ukraine's government expects a harvest of 79 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with its 2023/24 exportable surplus totalling about 50 million tons.

